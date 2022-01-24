Surana Telecom Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 5.03 crore, up 25.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.03 crore in December 2021 up 25.03% from Rs. 4.02 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.38 crore in December 2021 up 139.32% from Rs. 0.58 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.52 crore in December 2021 up 23.94% from Rs. 2.84 crore in December 2020.

Surana Telecom EPS has increased to Rs. 0.10 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.04 in December 2020.

Surana Telecom shares closed at 15.20 on January 21, 2022 (NSE)