Surana Telecom Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.08 crore, down 1.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.08 crore in September 2022 down 1.49% from Rs. 5.16 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.25 crore in September 2022 up 12.2% from Rs. 0.22 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.09 crore in September 2022 down 18.68% from Rs. 3.80 crore in September 2021.

Surana Telecom EPS has increased to Rs. 0.02 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in September 2021.

Surana Telecom shares closed at 10.95 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -9.13% returns over the last 6 months and 20.99% over the last 12 months.