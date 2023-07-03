English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Surana Telecom Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7.33 crore, down 13.7% Y-o-Y

    July 03, 2023 / 10:23 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Surana Telecom and Power are:

    Net Sales at Rs 7.33 crore in March 2023 down 13.7% from Rs. 8.49 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.19 crore in March 2023 down 371.74% from Rs. 2.28 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.46 crore in March 2023 down 157.38% from Rs. 6.03 crore in March 2022.

    Surana Telecom shares closed at 9.40 on June 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -14.55% returns over the last 6 months and -5.05% over the last 12 months.

    Surana Telecom and Power
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations7.336.928.49
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations7.336.928.49
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.00----
    Purchase of Traded Goods--0.37--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.240.880.45
    Depreciation2.632.442.70
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10.301.683.43
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-6.831.551.91
    Other Income0.740.371.42
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-6.091.923.33
    Interest0.350.320.75
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-6.441.592.58
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-6.441.592.58
    Tax-0.610.390.20
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-5.831.212.38
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-5.831.212.38
    Minority Interest-0.36-0.19-0.10
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-6.191.022.28
    Equity Share Capital13.5813.5813.58
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.430.090.18
    Diluted EPS-0.430.090.18
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.430.090.18
    Diluted EPS-0.430.090.18
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Cables - Telephone #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Surana Telecom #Surana Telecom and Power
    first published: Jul 3, 2023 10:08 am