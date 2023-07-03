Surana Telecom Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7.33 crore, down 13.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.33 crore in March 2023 down 13.7% from Rs. 8.49 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.19 crore in March 2023 down 371.74% from Rs. 2.28 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.46 crore in March 2023 down 157.38% from Rs. 6.03 crore in March 2022.

Surana Telecom shares closed at 9.40 on June 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -14.55% returns over the last 6 months and -5.05% over the last 12 months.