Surana Telecom Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7.33 crore, down 13.7% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Surana Telecom and Power are:
Net Sales at Rs 7.33 crore in March 2023 down 13.7% from Rs. 8.49 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.19 crore in March 2023 down 371.74% from Rs. 2.28 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.46 crore in March 2023 down 157.38% from Rs. 6.03 crore in March 2022.
Surana Telecom shares closed at 9.40 on June 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -14.55% returns over the last 6 months and -5.05% over the last 12 months.
|Surana Telecom and Power
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|7.33
|6.92
|8.49
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|7.33
|6.92
|8.49
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.00
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|0.37
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.24
|0.88
|0.45
|Depreciation
|2.63
|2.44
|2.70
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|10.30
|1.68
|3.43
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.83
|1.55
|1.91
|Other Income
|0.74
|0.37
|1.42
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.09
|1.92
|3.33
|Interest
|0.35
|0.32
|0.75
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-6.44
|1.59
|2.58
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-6.44
|1.59
|2.58
|Tax
|-0.61
|0.39
|0.20
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.83
|1.21
|2.38
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.83
|1.21
|2.38
|Minority Interest
|-0.36
|-0.19
|-0.10
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-6.19
|1.02
|2.28
|Equity Share Capital
|13.58
|13.58
|13.58
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.43
|0.09
|0.18
|Diluted EPS
|-0.43
|0.09
|0.18
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.43
|0.09
|0.18
|Diluted EPS
|-0.43
|0.09
|0.18
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited