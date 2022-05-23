Surana Telecom Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.49 crore, up 3.88% Y-o-Y
May 23, 2022 / 10:21 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Surana Telecom and Power are:
Net Sales at Rs 8.49 crore in March 2022 up 3.88% from Rs. 8.18 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.28 crore in March 2022 up 243.47% from Rs. 0.66 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.03 crore in March 2022 up 19.64% from Rs. 5.04 crore in March 2021.
Surana Telecom EPS has increased to Rs. 0.18 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.07 in March 2021.
Surana Telecom shares closed at 11.15 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given 37.65% returns over the last 6 months and 142.39% over the last 12 months.
|Surana Telecom and Power
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|8.49
|8.63
|8.18
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|8.49
|8.63
|8.18
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|0.11
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.45
|0.45
|0.48
|Depreciation
|2.70
|2.69
|3.10
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.43
|2.15
|3.06
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.91
|3.35
|1.42
|Other Income
|1.42
|0.29
|0.52
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.33
|3.63
|1.94
|Interest
|0.75
|0.92
|1.12
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2.58
|2.71
|0.82
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|2.58
|2.71
|0.82
|Tax
|0.20
|0.45
|-0.14
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2.38
|2.26
|0.97
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2.38
|2.26
|0.97
|Minority Interest
|-0.10
|-0.42
|-0.30
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|2.28
|1.84
|0.66
|Equity Share Capital
|13.58
|13.58
|13.58
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.18
|0.17
|0.07
|Diluted EPS
|0.18
|0.17
|0.07
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.18
|0.17
|0.07
|Diluted EPS
|0.18
|0.17
|0.07
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
