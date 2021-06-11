Surana Telecom Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 8.18 crore, up 1.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.18 crore in March 2021 up 1.86% from Rs. 8.03 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.66 crore in March 2021 up 29.43% from Rs. 0.51 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.04 crore in March 2021 up 16.94% from Rs. 4.31 crore in March 2020.

Surana Telecom EPS has increased to Rs. 0.07 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.05 in March 2020.

Surana Telecom shares closed at 6.35 on June 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 56.79% returns over the last 6 months and 62.82% over the last 12 months.