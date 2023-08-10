English
    Surana Telecom Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7.00 crore, down 18.4% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 09:26 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Surana Telecom and Power are:

    Net Sales at Rs 7.00 crore in June 2023 down 18.4% from Rs. 8.58 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.28 crore in June 2023 down 84.38% from Rs. 8.18 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.48 crore in June 2023 down 66.54% from Rs. 13.39 crore in June 2022.

    Surana Telecom EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.12 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.64 in June 2022.

    Surana Telecom shares closed at 11.15 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 6.70% returns over the last 6 months and -5.91% over the last 12 months.

    Surana Telecom and Power
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations7.007.338.58
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations7.007.338.58
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.000.00--
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.001.240.49
    Depreciation2.492.632.44
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.9810.302.42
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.54-6.833.24
    Other Income0.450.747.71
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.99-6.0910.95
    Interest0.250.350.50
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.75-6.4410.45
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.75-6.4410.45
    Tax0.15-0.611.73
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.60-5.838.72
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.60-5.838.72
    Minority Interest-0.32-0.36-0.54
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.28-6.198.18
    Equity Share Capital13.5813.5813.58
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.12-0.430.64
    Diluted EPS0.12-0.430.64
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.12-0.430.64
    Diluted EPS0.12-0.430.64
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 10, 2023 09:11 pm

