    Surana Telecom Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.58 crore, up 19.84% Y-o-Y

    July 25, 2022 / 09:24 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Surana Telecom and Power are:

    Net Sales at Rs 8.58 crore in June 2022 up 19.84% from Rs. 7.16 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.18 crore in June 2022 up 280.16% from Rs. 2.15 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.39 crore in June 2022 up 78.06% from Rs. 7.52 crore in June 2021.

    Surana Telecom EPS has increased to Rs. 0.64 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.23 in June 2021.

    Surana Telecom shares closed at 11.10 on July 22, 2022 (NSE)

    Surana Telecom and Power
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations8.588.497.16
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations8.588.497.16
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.490.450.48
    Depreciation2.442.702.69
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.423.430.98
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.241.913.01
    Other Income7.711.421.82
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.953.334.83
    Interest0.500.751.07
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax10.452.583.76
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax10.452.583.76
    Tax1.730.200.62
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8.722.383.15
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.722.383.15
    Minority Interest-0.54-0.10-1.00
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates8.182.282.15
    Equity Share Capital13.5813.5813.58
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.640.180.23
    Diluted EPS0.640.180.23
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.640.180.23
    Diluted EPS0.640.180.23
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Cables - Telephone #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Surana Telecom #Surana Telecom and Power
    first published: Jul 25, 2022 09:11 am
