Surana Telecom Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.58 crore, up 19.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.58 crore in June 2022 up 19.84% from Rs. 7.16 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.18 crore in June 2022 up 280.16% from Rs. 2.15 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.39 crore in June 2022 up 78.06% from Rs. 7.52 crore in June 2021.

Surana Telecom EPS has increased to Rs. 0.64 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.23 in June 2021.

Surana Telecom shares closed at 11.10 on July 22, 2022 (NSE)