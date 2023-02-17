Surana Telecom Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.92 crore, down 19.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.92 crore in December 2022 down 19.85% from Rs. 8.63 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.02 crore in December 2022 down 44.56% from Rs. 1.84 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.36 crore in December 2022 down 31.01% from Rs. 6.32 crore in December 2021.