Surana Telecom Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.92 crore, down 19.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.92 crore in December 2022 down 19.85% from Rs. 8.63 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.02 crore in December 2022 down 44.56% from Rs. 1.84 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.36 crore in December 2022 down 31.01% from Rs. 6.32 crore in December 2021.

Surana Telecom EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.09 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.17 in December 2021.

Surana Telecom shares closed at 10.00 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -11.50% returns over the last 6 months and -23.66% over the last 12 months.