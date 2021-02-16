Surana Telecom Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 9.42 crore, up 59.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.42 crore in December 2020 up 59.02% from Rs. 5.92 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.12 crore in December 2020 down 30.18% from Rs. 1.60 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.73 crore in December 2020 up 32.74% from Rs. 5.07 crore in December 2019.

Surana Telecom EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.08 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.09 in December 2019.

Surana Telecom shares closed at 4.75 on February 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 35.71% returns over the last 6 months and 25.00% over the last 12 months.