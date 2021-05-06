Surana Solar Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 15.62 crore, up 71.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.62 crore in March 2021 up 71.88% from Rs. 9.09 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2021 up 2933.33% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.80 crore in March 2021 down 0% from Rs. 1.80 crore in March 2020.

Surana Solar EPS has increased to Rs. 0.00 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.00 in March 2020.

Surana Solar shares closed at 9.12 on May 05, 2021 (BSE) and has given 34.91% returns over the last 6 months and 66.73% over the last 12 months.