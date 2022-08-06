Surana Solar Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.30 crore, up 149.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.30 crore in June 2022 up 149.08% from Rs. 3.74 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.91 crore in June 2022 up 2618.4% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.44 crore in June 2022 up 124.84% from Rs. 1.53 crore in June 2021.

Surana Solar EPS has increased to Rs. 0.39 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in June 2021.

Surana Solar shares closed at 21.70 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -30.34% returns over the last 6 months and 61.34% over the last 12 months.