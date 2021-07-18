Surana Solar Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3.74 crore, up 13.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.74 crore in June 2021 up 13.07% from Rs. 3.30 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2021 up 131.66% from Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.53 crore in June 2021 up 40.37% from Rs. 1.09 crore in June 2020.

Surana Solar EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.04 in June 2020.

Surana Solar shares closed at 13.85 on July 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 30.05% returns over the last 6 months and 96.45% over the last 12 months.