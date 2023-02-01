 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Surana Solar Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.90 crore, up 430.26% Y-o-Y

Feb 01, 2023 / 04:51 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Surana Solar are:Net Sales at Rs 13.90 crore in December 2022 up 430.26% from Rs. 2.62 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 down 91.02% from Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.85 crore in December 2022 up 44.07% from Rs. 0.59 crore in December 2021.
Surana Solar EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.06 in December 2021. Surana Solar shares closed at 21.20 on January 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.15% returns over the last 6 months and -29.68% over the last 12 months.
Surana Solar
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations13.9011.182.62
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations13.9011.182.62
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials16.9310.971.89
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-5.10-1.49-0.21
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.270.180.13
Depreciation0.630.640.10
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses1.110.910.56
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.06-0.040.14
Other Income0.160.210.34
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.220.170.49
Interest0.030.030.12
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.190.140.37
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax0.190.140.37
Tax0.170.040.06
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.030.100.31
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.030.100.31
Equity Share Capital24.6024.6024.60
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.010.020.06
Diluted EPS0.010.020.06
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.010.020.06
Diluted EPS0.010.020.06
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Electric Equipment #Results #Surana Solar
first published: Feb 1, 2023 04:33 pm