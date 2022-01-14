Surana Solar Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.62 crore, down 28.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.62 crore in December 2021 down 28.43% from Rs. 3.66 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2021 up 283.52% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.59 crore in December 2021 down 55.64% from Rs. 1.33 crore in December 2020.

Surana Solar EPS has increased to Rs. 0.06 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.02 in December 2020.

Surana Solar shares closed at 37.05 on January 13, 2022 (BSE)