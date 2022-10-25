Suraj Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 107.78 crore, up 46.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 107.78 crore in September 2022 up 46.68% from Rs. 73.48 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.85 crore in September 2022 up 155.73% from Rs. 0.72 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.27 crore in September 2022 up 23.13% from Rs. 4.28 crore in September 2021.

Suraj EPS has increased to Rs. 0.96 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.38 in September 2021.

Suraj shares closed at 70.35 on October 21, 2022 (BSE) and has given 4.07% returns over the last 6 months and 23.42% over the last 12 months.