Suraj Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 73.48 crore, up 38.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 73.48 crore in September 2021 up 38.94% from Rs. 52.89 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.72 crore in September 2021 up 105.22% from Rs. 0.35 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.28 crore in September 2021 down 5.1% from Rs. 4.51 crore in September 2020.

Suraj EPS has increased to Rs. 0.38 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.18 in September 2020.

Suraj shares closed at 55.35 on November 02, 2021 (BSE) and has given 32.26% returns over the last 6 months and 232.43% over the last 12 months.