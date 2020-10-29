Suraj Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 52.89 crore, up 30.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 52.89 crore in September 2020 up 30.46% from Rs. 40.54 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.35 crore in September 2020 up 5243.94% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.51 crore in September 2020 down 0.44% from Rs. 4.53 crore in September 2019.

Suraj EPS has increased to Rs. 0.18 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.00 in September 2019.

Suraj shares closed at 17.70 on October 22, 2020 (BSE)