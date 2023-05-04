English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Suraj Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 82.35 crore, down 29.23% Y-o-Y

    May 04, 2023 / 04:32 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Suraj are:

    Net Sales at Rs 82.35 crore in March 2023 down 29.23% from Rs. 116.36 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.67 crore in March 2023 up 1618.5% from Rs. 0.74 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.41 crore in March 2023 up 355.53% from Rs. 4.70 crore in March 2022.

    Suraj EPS has increased to Rs. 6.90 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.38 in March 2022.

    Suraj shares closed at 76.34 on May 03, 2023 (BSE) and has given 11.12% returns over the last 6 months and 12.18% over the last 12 months.

    Suraj
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations82.3593.37116.36
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations82.3593.37116.36
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials47.9961.4989.87
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.328.406.27
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.064.443.99
    Depreciation2.112.041.85
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.4713.0713.76
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.403.920.63
    Other Income1.901.952.22
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.305.882.85
    Interest1.290.761.69
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax18.015.121.16
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax18.015.121.16
    Tax5.331.590.42
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities12.673.540.74
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period12.673.540.74
    Equity Share Capital18.3618.3619.26
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.901.930.38
    Diluted EPS6.901.930.38
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.901.930.38
    Diluted EPS6.901.930.38
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Steel - Tubes & Pipes #Suraj
    first published: May 4, 2023 04:22 pm