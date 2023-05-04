Suraj Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 82.35 crore, down 29.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 82.35 crore in March 2023 down 29.23% from Rs. 116.36 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.67 crore in March 2023 up 1618.5% from Rs. 0.74 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.41 crore in March 2023 up 355.53% from Rs. 4.70 crore in March 2022.

Suraj EPS has increased to Rs. 6.90 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.38 in March 2022.

Suraj shares closed at 76.34 on May 03, 2023 (BSE) and has given 11.12% returns over the last 6 months and 12.18% over the last 12 months.