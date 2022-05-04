Suraj Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 116.36 crore, up 92.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 116.36 crore in March 2022 up 92.87% from Rs. 60.33 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.74 crore in March 2022 up 6.9% from Rs. 0.69 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.70 crore in March 2022 down 0% from Rs. 4.70 crore in March 2021.

Suraj EPS has increased to Rs. 0.38 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.36 in March 2021.

Suraj shares closed at 78.05 on May 02, 2022 (BSE)