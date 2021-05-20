Suraj Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 60.33 crore, up 35.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 60.33 crore in March 2021 up 35.66% from Rs. 44.47 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.69 crore in March 2021 down 6.59% from Rs. 0.74 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.70 crore in March 2021 down 9.62% from Rs. 5.20 crore in March 2020.

Suraj EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.36 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.38 in March 2020.

Suraj shares closed at 46.55 on May 19, 2021 (BSE) and has given 132.17% returns over the last 6 months