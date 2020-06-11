App
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2020 09:19 AM IST
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2020 09:19 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Suraj Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 44.47 crore, down 8.3% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Suraj are:

Net Sales at Rs 44.47 crore in March 2020 down 8.3% from Rs. 48.50 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.74 crore in March 2020 up 209.6% from Rs. 0.67 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.20 crore in March 2020 up 10.64% from Rs. 4.70 crore in March 2019.

Suraj EPS has increased to Rs. 0.38 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.35 in March 2019.

Suraj shares closed at 18.65 on June 10, 2020 (BSE)

Suraj
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'20Dec'19Mar'19
Net Sales/Income from operations44.4746.6348.50
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations44.4746.6348.50
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials38.7529.8534.66
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-7.863.89-0.31
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost4.033.533.42
Depreciation1.681.641.66
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses5.445.426.22
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.442.302.86
Other Income1.080.080.18
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.522.383.04
Interest2.352.463.12
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.17-0.07-0.08
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax1.17-0.07-0.08
Tax0.430.000.59
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.74-0.07-0.67
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.74-0.07-0.67
Equity Share Capital19.2619.2619.26
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.38-0.04-0.35
Diluted EPS0.38-0.04-0.35
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.38-0.04-0.35
Diluted EPS0.38-0.04-0.35
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



First Published on Jun 11, 2020 09:17 am

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Steel - Tubes & Pipes #Suraj

