Suraj Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 48.50 crore, down 20.03% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Suraj are:
Net Sales at Rs 48.50 crore in March 2019 down 20.03% from Rs. 60.65 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.67 crore in March 2019 down 137.59% from Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.70 crore in March 2019 up 13.8% from Rs. 4.13 crore in March 2018.
Suraj shares closed at 42.00 on April 30, 2019 (BSE) and has given 7.83% returns over the last 6 months and -11.95% over the last 12 months.
|
|Suraj
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|48.50
|42.44
|60.65
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|48.50
|42.44
|60.65
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|34.66
|27.27
|58.50
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.31
|4.97
|-15.76
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.42
|2.60
|3.24
|Depreciation
|1.66
|1.66
|1.61
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|-0.36
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.22
|3.57
|10.98
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.86
|2.37
|2.44
|Other Income
|0.18
|0.08
|0.08
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.04
|2.45
|2.52
|Interest
|3.12
|2.49
|2.50
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.08
|-0.04
|0.01
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.08
|-0.04
|0.01
|Tax
|0.59
|-0.47
|0.30
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.67
|0.43
|-0.28
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.67
|0.43
|-0.28
|Equity Share Capital
|19.26
|19.26
|19.26
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.35
|0.22
|-0.12
|Diluted EPS
|-0.35
|0.22
|-0.12
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.35
|0.22
|-0.12
|Diluted EPS
|-0.35
|0.22
|-0.12
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
