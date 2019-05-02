Suraj Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 48.50 crore, down 20.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 48.50 crore in March 2019 down 20.03% from Rs. 60.65 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.67 crore in March 2019 down 137.59% from Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.70 crore in March 2019 up 13.8% from Rs. 4.13 crore in March 2018.

Suraj shares closed at 42.00 on April 30, 2019 (BSE) and has given 7.83% returns over the last 6 months and -11.95% over the last 12 months.