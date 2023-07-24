Suraj Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 76.49 crore, down 8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 76.49 crore in June 2023 down 8% from Rs. 83.14 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.81 crore in June 2023 up 132.97% from Rs. 2.06 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.62 crore in June 2023 up 59.27% from Rs. 6.04 crore in June 2022.

Suraj EPS has increased to Rs. 2.62 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.07 in June 2022.

Suraj shares closed at 146.50 on July 21, 2023 (BSE) and has given 130.16% returns over the last 6 months and 123.15% over the last 12 months.