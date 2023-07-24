English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Suraj Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 76.49 crore, down 8% Y-o-Y

    July 24, 2023 / 09:18 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Suraj are:

    Net Sales at Rs 76.49 crore in June 2023 down 8% from Rs. 83.14 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.81 crore in June 2023 up 132.97% from Rs. 2.06 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.62 crore in June 2023 up 59.27% from Rs. 6.04 crore in June 2022.

    Suraj EPS has increased to Rs. 2.62 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.07 in June 2022.

    Suraj shares closed at 146.50 on July 21, 2023 (BSE) and has given 130.16% returns over the last 6 months and 123.15% over the last 12 months.

    Suraj
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations76.4982.3583.14
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations76.4982.3583.14
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials53.7947.9960.55
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.172.324.60
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.385.063.27
    Depreciation2.162.111.87
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.897.479.40
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.0917.403.44
    Other Income0.371.900.73
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.4619.304.17
    Interest0.661.291.27
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.8018.012.90
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax6.8018.012.90
    Tax1.995.330.84
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.8112.672.06
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.8112.672.06
    Equity Share Capital18.3618.3619.26
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.626.901.07
    Diluted EPS2.626.901.07
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.626.901.07
    Diluted EPS2.626.901.07
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Steel - Tubes & Pipes #Suraj
    first published: Jul 24, 2023 09:11 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!