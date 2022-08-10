 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Suraj Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 83.14 crore, up 38.72% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 10:28 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Suraj are:

Net Sales at Rs 83.14 crore in June 2022 up 38.72% from Rs. 59.93 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.06 crore in June 2022 up 361.89% from Rs. 0.45 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.04 crore in June 2022 up 59.37% from Rs. 3.79 crore in June 2021.

Suraj EPS has increased to Rs. 1.07 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.23 in June 2021.

Suraj shares closed at 72.95 on August 08, 2022 (BSE) and has given 0.97% returns over the last 6 months and 14.52% over the last 12 months.

Suraj
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 83.14 116.36 59.93
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 83.14 116.36 59.93
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 60.55 89.87 39.94
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 4.60 6.27 9.78
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.27 3.99 2.69
Depreciation 1.87 1.85 1.76
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 9.40 13.76 4.43
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.44 0.63 1.33
Other Income 0.73 2.22 0.70
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.17 2.85 2.03
Interest 1.27 1.69 1.33
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2.90 1.16 0.70
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 2.90 1.16 0.70
Tax 0.84 0.42 0.25
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2.06 0.74 0.45
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2.06 0.74 0.45
Equity Share Capital 19.26 19.26 19.26
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.07 0.38 0.23
Diluted EPS 1.07 0.38 0.23
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.07 0.38 0.23
Diluted EPS 1.07 0.38 0.23
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 10, 2022 10:22 am
