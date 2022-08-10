Suraj Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 83.14 crore, up 38.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 83.14 crore in June 2022 up 38.72% from Rs. 59.93 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.06 crore in June 2022 up 361.89% from Rs. 0.45 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.04 crore in June 2022 up 59.37% from Rs. 3.79 crore in June 2021.

Suraj EPS has increased to Rs. 1.07 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.23 in June 2021.

Suraj shares closed at 72.95 on August 08, 2022 (BSE) and has given 0.97% returns over the last 6 months and 14.52% over the last 12 months.