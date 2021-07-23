Suraj Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 59.93 crore, up 148.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 59.93 crore in June 2021 up 148.35% from Rs. 24.13 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.45 crore in June 2021 up 334.31% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.79 crore in June 2021 down 11.03% from Rs. 4.26 crore in June 2020.

Suraj EPS has increased to Rs. 0.23 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.05 in June 2020.

Suraj shares closed at 58.90 on July 22, 2021 (BSE)