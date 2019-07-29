Suraj Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 44.06 crore, down 8.25% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Suraj are:

Net Sales at Rs 44.06 crore in June 2019 down 8.25% from Rs. 48.02 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.34 crore in June 2019 down 70.66% from Rs. 1.15 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.73 crore in June 2019 down 2.67% from Rs. 4.86 crore in June 2018.

Suraj EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.17 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.60 in June 2018.

Suraj shares closed at 38.90 on July 02, 2019 (BSE)