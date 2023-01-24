Suraj Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 93.37 crore, down 0.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 93.37 crore in December 2022 down 0.61% from Rs. 93.95 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.54 crore in December 2022 up 223.19% from Rs. 1.09 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.92 crore in December 2022 up 68.15% from Rs. 4.71 crore in December 2021.

Suraj EPS has increased to Rs. 1.93 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.57 in December 2021.

