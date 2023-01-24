English
    Suraj Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 93.37 crore, down 0.61% Y-o-Y

    January 24, 2023 / 11:15 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Suraj are:

    Net Sales at Rs 93.37 crore in December 2022 down 0.61% from Rs. 93.95 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.54 crore in December 2022 up 223.19% from Rs. 1.09 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.92 crore in December 2022 up 68.15% from Rs. 4.71 crore in December 2021.

    Suraj
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations93.37107.7893.95
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations93.37107.7893.95
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials61.4991.8793.95
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks8.40-7.86-18.37
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.444.643.53
    Depreciation2.041.901.84
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses13.0714.9411.41
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.922.281.58
    Other Income1.951.081.29
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.883.372.87
    Interest0.760.781.25
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.122.591.62
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax5.122.591.62
    Tax1.590.740.52
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.541.851.09
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.541.851.09
    Equity Share Capital18.3619.2619.26
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.930.960.57
    Diluted EPS1.930.960.57
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.930.960.57
    Diluted EPS1.930.960.57
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
