Suraj Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 93.95 crore, up 84.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 93.95 crore in December 2021 up 84.11% from Rs. 51.03 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.09 crore in December 2021 up 381.39% from Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.71 crore in December 2021 up 12.95% from Rs. 4.17 crore in December 2020.

Suraj EPS has increased to Rs. 0.57 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.12 in December 2020.

Suraj shares closed at 75.00 on January 27, 2022 (BSE) and has given 35.50% returns over the last 6 months and 174.73% over the last 12 months.