Suraj Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 51.03 crore, up 9.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 51.03 crore in December 2020 up 9.44% from Rs. 46.63 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2020 up 429.42% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.17 crore in December 2020 up 3.73% from Rs. 4.02 crore in December 2019.

Suraj EPS has increased to Rs. 0.12 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.04 in December 2019.

Suraj shares closed at 27.20 on January 18, 2021 (BSE) and has given -16.31% returns over the last 6 months and 13.33% over the last 12 months.