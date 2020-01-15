Suraj Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 46.63 crore, up 9.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 46.63 crore in December 2019 up 9.86% from Rs. 42.44 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2019 down 116.1% from Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.02 crore in December 2019 down 2.19% from Rs. 4.11 crore in December 2018.

Suraj shares closed at 27.55 on January 14, 2020 (BSE) and has given -29.54% returns over the last 12 months.