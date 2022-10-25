Suraj Products Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 60.82 crore, up 17.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 60.82 crore in September 2022 up 17.78% from Rs. 51.64 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.54 crore in September 2022 up 18.76% from Rs. 5.51 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.28 crore in September 2022 up 21.58% from Rs. 10.10 crore in September 2021.

Suraj Products EPS has increased to Rs. 5.75 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.84 in September 2021.

Suraj Products shares closed at 85.60 on October 24, 2022 (BSE) and has given -40.08% returns over the last 6 months and 27.48% over the last 12 months.