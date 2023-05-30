English
    Suraj Products Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 102.67 crore, up 71.43% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 10:48 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Suraj Products are:

    Net Sales at Rs 102.67 crore in March 2023 up 71.43% from Rs. 59.89 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.61 crore in March 2023 up 61.7% from Rs. 4.70 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.40 crore in March 2023 up 46.49% from Rs. 9.83 crore in March 2022.

    Suraj Products EPS has increased to Rs. 6.67 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.13 in March 2022.

    Suraj Products shares closed at 140.85 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given 5.11% returns over the last 6 months and 54.19% over the last 12 months.

    Suraj Products
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations102.6746.5459.89
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations102.6746.5459.89
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials67.1037.4142.15
    Purchase of Traded Goods10.214.463.74
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks5.97-9.770.95
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.732.382.73
    Depreciation2.452.292.26
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.400.590.57
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.809.187.48
    Other Income0.150.030.09
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.959.217.57
    Interest1.151.001.18
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax10.808.216.39
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax10.808.216.39
    Tax3.192.641.68
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.615.574.70
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.615.574.70
    Equity Share Capital11.4011.4011.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.674.894.13
    Diluted EPS6.674.894.13
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.674.894.13
    Diluted EPS6.674.894.13
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Steel - Sponge Iron #Suraj Products
    first published: May 30, 2023 10:25 am