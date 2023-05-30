Suraj Products Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 102.67 crore, up 71.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 102.67 crore in March 2023 up 71.43% from Rs. 59.89 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.61 crore in March 2023 up 61.7% from Rs. 4.70 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.40 crore in March 2023 up 46.49% from Rs. 9.83 crore in March 2022.

Suraj Products EPS has increased to Rs. 6.67 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.13 in March 2022.

Suraj Products shares closed at 140.85 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given 5.11% returns over the last 6 months and 54.19% over the last 12 months.