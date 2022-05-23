Suraj Products Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 59.89 crore, down 15.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 59.89 crore in March 2022 down 15.93% from Rs. 71.24 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.70 crore in March 2022 up 55.2% from Rs. 3.03 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.83 crore in March 2022 down 9.57% from Rs. 10.87 crore in March 2021.

Suraj Products EPS has increased to Rs. 4.13 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.66 in March 2021.

Suraj Products shares closed at 119.30 on May 20, 2022 (BSE) and has given 67.56% returns over the last 6 months and 184.05% over the last 12 months.