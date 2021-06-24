Suraj Products Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 71.24 crore, up 57.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 71.24 crore in March 2021 up 57.77% from Rs. 45.15 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.03 crore in March 2021 down 6.39% from Rs. 3.24 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.87 crore in March 2021 up 98.72% from Rs. 5.47 crore in March 2020.

Suraj Products EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.66 in March 2021 from Rs. 2.84 in March 2020.

Suraj Products shares closed at 60.00 on June 23, 2021 (BSE) and has given 180.37% returns over the last 6 months and 500.00% over the last 12 months.