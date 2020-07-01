Suraj Products Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 45.15 crore, up 20.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 45.15 crore in March 2020 up 20.77% from Rs. 37.39 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.24 crore in March 2020 up 184.94% from Rs. 1.14 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.47 crore in March 2020 up 51.52% from Rs. 3.61 crore in March 2019.

Suraj Products EPS has increased to Rs. 2.84 in March 2020 from Rs. 1.00 in March 2019.

Suraj Products shares closed at 9.60 on June 29, 2020 (BSE)