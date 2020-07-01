App
Last Updated : Jul 01, 2020 10:30 AM IST

Suraj Products Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 45.15 crore, up 20.77% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Suraj Products are:

Net Sales at Rs 45.15 crore in March 2020 up 20.77% from Rs. 37.39 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.24 crore in March 2020 up 184.94% from Rs. 1.14 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.47 crore in March 2020 up 51.52% from Rs. 3.61 crore in March 2019.

Suraj Products EPS has increased to Rs. 2.84 in March 2020 from Rs. 1.00 in March 2019.

Suraj Products shares closed at 9.60 on June 29, 2020 (BSE)

Suraj Products
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'20Dec'19Mar'19
Net Sales/Income from operations45.1526.8237.39
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations45.1526.8237.39
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials24.7620.8121.46
Purchase of Traded Goods6.32----
Increase/Decrease in Stocks6.32-3.296.09
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost1.751.421.66
Depreciation2.711.471.26
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.614.104.66
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.692.322.25
Other Income0.070.020.10
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.762.342.35
Interest1.581.551.63
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.180.790.72
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax1.180.790.72
Tax-2.060.10-0.42
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.240.681.14
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.240.681.14
Equity Share Capital11.4011.4011.40
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.840.601.00
Diluted EPS2.840.601.00
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.840.601.00
Diluted EPS2.840.601.00
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jul 1, 2020 10:22 am

