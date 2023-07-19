English
    Suraj Products Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 111.21 crore, up 48.39% Y-o-Y

    July 19, 2023 / 11:55 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Suraj Products are:

    Net Sales at Rs 111.21 crore in June 2023 up 48.39% from Rs. 74.95 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.39 crore in June 2023 up 33.41% from Rs. 6.29 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.63 crore in June 2023 up 39.2% from Rs. 10.51 crore in June 2022.

    Suraj Products EPS has increased to Rs. 7.36 in June 2023 from Rs. 5.52 in June 2022.

    Suraj Products shares closed at 191.65 on July 18, 2023 (BSE) and has given 42.54% returns over the last 6 months and 148.73% over the last 12 months.

    Suraj Products
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations111.21102.6774.95
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations111.21102.6774.95
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials73.4967.1051.23
    Purchase of Traded Goods12.9010.219.34
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks6.135.970.55
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.443.732.79
    Depreciation2.232.451.83
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.811.400.65
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.2111.808.56
    Other Income0.190.150.11
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.4011.958.68
    Interest0.971.151.08
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax11.4310.807.60
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax11.4310.807.60
    Tax3.043.191.31
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8.397.616.29
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.397.616.29
    Equity Share Capital11.4011.4011.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.366.675.52
    Diluted EPS7.366.675.52
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.366.675.52
    Diluted EPS7.366.675.52
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 19, 2023 11:52 am

