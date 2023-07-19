Suraj Products Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 111.21 crore, up 48.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 111.21 crore in June 2023 up 48.39% from Rs. 74.95 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.39 crore in June 2023 up 33.41% from Rs. 6.29 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.63 crore in June 2023 up 39.2% from Rs. 10.51 crore in June 2022.

Suraj Products EPS has increased to Rs. 7.36 in June 2023 from Rs. 5.52 in June 2022.

Suraj Products shares closed at 191.65 on July 18, 2023 (BSE) and has given 42.54% returns over the last 6 months and 148.73% over the last 12 months.