Suraj Products Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 74.95 crore, up 6.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 74.95 crore in June 2022 up 6.29% from Rs. 70.51 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.29 crore in June 2022 down 7.56% from Rs. 6.80 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.51 crore in June 2022 down 18.08% from Rs. 12.83 crore in June 2021.

Suraj Products EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.52 in June 2022 from Rs. 5.97 in June 2021.

Suraj Products shares closed at 76.50 on July 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given -28.17% returns over the last 6 months and 41.67% over the last 12 months.