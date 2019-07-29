Suraj Products Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 30.13 crore, down 3.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 30.13 crore in June 2019 down 3.48% from Rs. 31.22 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.15 crore in June 2019 down 55.08% from Rs. 2.55 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.07 crore in June 2019 down 2.86% from Rs. 4.19 crore in June 2018.

Suraj Products EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.01 in June 2019 from Rs. 2.24 in June 2018.

Suraj Products shares closed at 13.95 on July 26, 2019 (BSE) and has given -45.61% returns over the last 6 months and -27.53% over the last 12 months.