Suraj Products Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 46.54 crore, down 15.09% Y-o-Y

Feb 01, 2023 / 05:06 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Suraj Products are:Net Sales at Rs 46.54 crore in December 2022 down 15.09% from Rs. 54.81 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.57 crore in December 2022 down 15.14% from Rs. 6.56 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.50 crore in December 2022 up 3.05% from Rs. 11.16 crore in December 2021.
Suraj Products EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.89 in December 2022 from Rs. 5.76 in December 2021. Suraj Products shares closed at 136.90 on January 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 47.68% returns over the last 6 months and 18.32% over the last 12 months.
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations46.5460.8254.81
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations46.5460.8254.81
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials37.4138.2533.21
Purchase of Traded Goods4.468.705.55
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-9.77-1.841.37
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost2.382.632.90
Depreciation2.292.372.11
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.590.850.66
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.189.879.02
Other Income0.030.040.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.219.919.05
Interest1.000.800.99
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8.219.118.05
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax8.219.118.05
Tax2.642.571.49
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.576.546.56
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.576.546.56
Equity Share Capital11.4011.4011.40
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.895.755.76
Diluted EPS4.895.755.76
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.895.755.76
Diluted EPS4.895.755.76
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
first published: Feb 1, 2023 05:00 pm