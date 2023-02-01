Suraj Products Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 46.54 crore, down 15.09% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Suraj Products are:Net Sales at Rs 46.54 crore in December 2022 down 15.09% from Rs. 54.81 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.57 crore in December 2022 down 15.14% from Rs. 6.56 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.50 crore in December 2022 up 3.05% from Rs. 11.16 crore in December 2021.
Suraj Products EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.89 in December 2022 from Rs. 5.76 in December 2021.
|Suraj Products shares closed at 136.90 on January 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 47.68% returns over the last 6 months and 18.32% over the last 12 months.
|Suraj Products
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|46.54
|60.82
|54.81
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|46.54
|60.82
|54.81
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|37.41
|38.25
|33.21
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|4.46
|8.70
|5.55
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-9.77
|-1.84
|1.37
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.38
|2.63
|2.90
|Depreciation
|2.29
|2.37
|2.11
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.59
|0.85
|0.66
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|9.18
|9.87
|9.02
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.04
|0.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|9.21
|9.91
|9.05
|Interest
|1.00
|0.80
|0.99
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|8.21
|9.11
|8.05
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|8.21
|9.11
|8.05
|Tax
|2.64
|2.57
|1.49
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|5.57
|6.54
|6.56
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|5.57
|6.54
|6.56
|Equity Share Capital
|11.40
|11.40
|11.40
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.89
|5.75
|5.76
|Diluted EPS
|4.89
|5.75
|5.76
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.89
|5.75
|5.76
|Diluted EPS
|4.89
|5.75
|5.76
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited