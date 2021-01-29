Suraj Products Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 54.80 crore, up 104.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 54.80 crore in December 2020 up 104.35% from Rs. 26.82 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.39 crore in December 2020 up 396.06% from Rs. 0.68 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.07 crore in December 2020 up 111.81% from Rs. 3.81 crore in December 2019.

Suraj Products EPS has increased to Rs. 2.98 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.60 in December 2019.

Suraj Products shares closed at 36.00 on January 28, 2021 (BSE) and has given 89.77% returns over the last 6 months and 170.68% over the last 12 months.