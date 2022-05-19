Suraj Ind Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.00 crore, up 71.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.00 crore in March 2022 up 71.95% from Rs. 6.40 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.86 crore in March 2022 up 47.52% from Rs. 0.58 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.13 crore in March 2022 up 634.48% from Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2021.

Suraj Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.88 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.80 in March 2021.

Suraj Ind shares closed at 85.30 on May 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given 77.15% returns over the last 6 months