Suraj Ind Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore, down 39.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore in December 2020 down 39.6% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2020 up 15.59% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2020 up 22.22% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2019.