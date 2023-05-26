Supriya Lifesci Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 142.27 crore, down 21.51% Y-o-Y

English
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Supriya Lifescience are:

    Net Sales at Rs 142.27 crore in March 2023 down 21.51% from Rs. 181.27 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.23 crore in March 2023 down 17.27% from Rs. 46.21 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 57.01 crore in March 2023 down 27.91% from Rs. 79.08 crore in March 2022.

    Supriya Lifesci EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.75 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.74 in March 2022.

    Supriya Lifesci shares closed at 257.40 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 5.28% returns over the last 6 months and -26.26% over the last 12 months.

    Supriya Lifescience
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations142.27105.14181.27
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations142.27105.14181.27
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials47.5254.7238.24
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.04-3.3732.59
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost15.3014.6512.87
    Depreciation3.012.952.58
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses24.3625.1022.35
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax52.0411.0972.64
    Other Income1.962.563.86
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax54.0013.6676.50
    Interest0.711.011.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax53.2912.6475.48
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax53.2912.6475.48
    Tax15.063.1329.27
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities38.239.5246.21
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period38.239.5246.21
    Equity Share Capital16.1016.1016.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.751.185.74
    Diluted EPS4.751.185.74
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.751.185.74
    Diluted EPS4.751.185.74
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals & Drugs #Results #Supriya Lifesci #Supriya Lifescience
    first published: May 26, 2023 06:51 pm