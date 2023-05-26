Supriya Lifesci Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 142.27 crore, down 21.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 142.27 crore in March 2023 down 21.51% from Rs. 181.27 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.23 crore in March 2023 down 17.27% from Rs. 46.21 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 57.01 crore in March 2023 down 27.91% from Rs. 79.08 crore in March 2022.

Supriya Lifesci EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.75 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.74 in March 2022.

Supriya Lifesci shares closed at 257.40 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 5.28% returns over the last 6 months and -26.26% over the last 12 months.