Supriya Lifesci Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 181.27 crore, up 37.21% Y-o-Y

May 23, 2022 / 09:57 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Supriya Lifescience are:

Net Sales at Rs 181.27 crore in March 2022 up 37.21% from Rs. 132.11 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 46.21 crore in March 2022 down 4.73% from Rs. 48.51 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 79.08 crore in March 2022 up 15.18% from Rs. 68.66 crore in March 2021.

Supriya Lifesci EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.74 in March 2022 from Rs. 6.63 in March 2021.

Supriya Lifesci shares closed at 378.15 on May 20, 2022 (NSE)

Supriya Lifescience
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 181.27 117.00 132.11
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 181.27 117.00 132.11
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 38.24 72.23 41.50
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 32.59 -30.44 -11.78
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 12.87 18.43 9.29
Depreciation 2.58 2.60 1.78
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 22.35 18.40 25.93
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 72.64 35.78 65.38
Other Income 3.86 5.44 1.50
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 76.50 41.22 66.88
Interest 1.02 1.15 1.24
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 75.48 40.07 65.64
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 75.48 40.07 65.64
Tax 29.27 0.43 17.14
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 46.21 39.64 48.51
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 46.21 39.64 48.51
Equity Share Capital 16.10 16.10 14.64
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.74 4.93 6.63
Diluted EPS 5.74 4.93 6.63
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.74 4.93 6.63
Diluted EPS 5.74 4.93 6.63
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 23, 2022 09:44 am
