Supriya Lifesci Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 181.27 crore, up 37.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 181.27 crore in March 2022 up 37.21% from Rs. 132.11 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 46.21 crore in March 2022 down 4.73% from Rs. 48.51 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 79.08 crore in March 2022 up 15.18% from Rs. 68.66 crore in March 2021.

Supriya Lifesci EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.74 in March 2022 from Rs. 6.63 in March 2021.

Supriya Lifesci shares closed at 378.15 on May 20, 2022 (NSE)