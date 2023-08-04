English
    Supriya Lifesci Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 132.02 crore, up 30.26% Y-o-Y

    August 04, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Supriya Lifescience are:

    Net Sales at Rs 132.02 crore in June 2023 up 30.26% from Rs. 101.36 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.51 crore in June 2023 up 12.92% from Rs. 25.25 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.41 crore in June 2023 up 41.06% from Rs. 33.61 crore in June 2022.

    Supriya Lifesci EPS has increased to Rs. 3.54 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.14 in June 2022.

    Supriya Lifesci shares closed at 278.55 on August 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given 40.61% returns over the last 6 months and -23.67% over the last 12 months.

    Supriya Lifescience
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations132.02142.27101.36
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations132.02142.27101.36
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials47.5347.5242.59
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.310.04-7.57
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost15.4315.3012.67
    Depreciation3.963.012.89
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses24.8824.3622.43
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax40.5452.0428.36
    Other Income2.921.962.36
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax43.4554.0030.72
    Interest0.820.710.58
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax42.6453.2930.14
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax42.6453.2930.14
    Tax14.1315.064.89
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities28.5138.2325.25
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period28.5138.2325.25
    Equity Share Capital16.1016.1016.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.544.753.14
    Diluted EPS3.544.753.14
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.544.753.14
    Diluted EPS3.544.753.14
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals & Drugs #Results #Supriya Lifesci #Supriya Lifescience
    first published: Aug 4, 2023 11:00 am

