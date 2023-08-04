Supriya Lifesci Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 132.02 crore, up 30.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 132.02 crore in June 2023 up 30.26% from Rs. 101.36 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.51 crore in June 2023 up 12.92% from Rs. 25.25 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.41 crore in June 2023 up 41.06% from Rs. 33.61 crore in June 2022.

Supriya Lifesci EPS has increased to Rs. 3.54 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.14 in June 2022.

Supriya Lifesci shares closed at 278.55 on August 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given 40.61% returns over the last 6 months and -23.67% over the last 12 months.