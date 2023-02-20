Supriya Lifesci Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 105.14 crore, down 10.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 105.14 crore in December 2022 down 10.14% from Rs. 117.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.52 crore in December 2022 down 75.99% from Rs. 39.64 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.61 crore in December 2022 down 62.09% from Rs. 43.82 crore in December 2021.