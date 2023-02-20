 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Supriya Lifesci Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 105.14 crore, down 10.14% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 09:25 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Supriya Lifescience are:

Net Sales at Rs 105.14 crore in December 2022 down 10.14% from Rs. 117.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.52 crore in December 2022 down 75.99% from Rs. 39.64 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.61 crore in December 2022 down 62.09% from Rs. 43.82 crore in December 2021.

Supriya Lifescience
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 105.14 112.17 117.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 105.14 112.17 117.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 54.72 42.49 72.23
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -3.37 4.40 -30.44
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 14.65 12.96 18.43
Depreciation 2.95 2.97 2.60
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 25.10 0.78 18.40
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.09 48.57 35.78
Other Income 2.56 2.61 5.44
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.66 51.17 41.22
Interest 1.01 23.76 1.15
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 12.64 27.42 40.07
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 12.64 27.42 40.07
Tax 3.13 10.56 0.43
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 9.52 16.86 39.64
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 9.52 16.86 39.64
Equity Share Capital 16.10 16.10 16.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.18 2.10 4.93
Diluted EPS 1.18 2.10 4.93
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.18 2.10 4.93
Diluted EPS 1.18 2.10 4.93
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
