    Supriya Lifesci Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 105.14 crore, down 10.14% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 09:25 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Supriya Lifescience are:

    Net Sales at Rs 105.14 crore in December 2022 down 10.14% from Rs. 117.00 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.52 crore in December 2022 down 75.99% from Rs. 39.64 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.61 crore in December 2022 down 62.09% from Rs. 43.82 crore in December 2021.

    Supriya Lifesci EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.18 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.93 in December 2021.

    Supriya Lifesci shares closed at 219.80 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given -39.65% returns over the last 6 months and -47.72% over the last 12 months.

    Supriya Lifescience
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations105.14112.17117.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations105.14112.17117.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials54.7242.4972.23
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.374.40-30.44
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost14.6512.9618.43
    Depreciation2.952.972.60
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses25.100.7818.40
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.0948.5735.78
    Other Income2.562.615.44
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.6651.1741.22
    Interest1.0123.761.15
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax12.6427.4240.07
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax12.6427.4240.07
    Tax3.1310.560.43
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.5216.8639.64
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.5216.8639.64
    Equity Share Capital16.1016.1016.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.182.104.93
    Diluted EPS1.182.104.93
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.182.104.93
    Diluted EPS1.182.104.93
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

