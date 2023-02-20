Supriya Lifesci Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 105.14 crore, down 10.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 105.14 crore in December 2022 down 10.14% from Rs. 117.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.52 crore in December 2022 down 75.99% from Rs. 39.64 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.61 crore in December 2022 down 62.09% from Rs. 43.82 crore in December 2021.

Supriya Lifesci EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.18 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.93 in December 2021.

Supriya Lifesci shares closed at 219.80 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given -39.65% returns over the last 6 months and -47.72% over the last 12 months.