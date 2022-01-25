Supriya Lifesci Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 117.00 crore, up 45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 117.00 crore in December 2021 up 45% from Rs. 80.69 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 39.64 crore in December 2021 up 152.6% from Rs. 15.69 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.82 crore in December 2021 up 45.29% from Rs. 30.16 crore in December 2020.

Supriya Lifesci EPS has increased to Rs. 4.93 in December 2021 from Rs. 2.14 in December 2020.

Supriya Lifesci shares closed at 460.60 on January 24, 2022 (NSE)