Supremex Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 2.64 crore, up 53.33% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Supremex Shine are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.64 crore in March 2019 up 53.33% from Rs. 1.72 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2019 down 120.14% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2019 down 93.75% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2018.
Supremex shares closed at 10.45 on November 20, 2018 (BSE) and has given -4.74% returns over the last 6 months and -0.48% over the last 12 months.
|
|Supremex Shine
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.64
|0.79
|1.72
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.64
|0.79
|1.72
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.93
|0.79
|1.53
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.30
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.02
|0.02
|0.01
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.04
|0.01
|0.02
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.05
|-0.02
|0.16
|Other Income
|0.06
|0.07
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.01
|0.05
|0.16
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.01
|0.05
|0.16
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.01
|0.05
|0.16
|Tax
|0.04
|0.00
|0.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.03
|0.05
|0.14
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.03
|0.05
|0.14
|Equity Share Capital
|3.15
|3.15
|3.15
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|0.02
|0.04
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|0.02
|0.04
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|0.02
|0.04
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|0.02
|0.04
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited